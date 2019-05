Small Business Friendly Council

Robyn Hobbs OAM, the NSW Small Business Commissioner, with Councillor Branko Licul, Mayor Darriea Turley and Damon Rees, CEO of Service NSW at the Small Business Friendly Councils meeting last week. PICTURE: Supplied Robyn Hobbs OAM, the NSW Small Business Commissioner, with Councillor Branko Licul, Mayor Darriea Turley and Damon Rees, CEO of Service NSW at the Small Business Friendly Councils meeting last week. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

City Council has made the move to become more ‘Small Business Friendly’ after attending a conference last week.

It was one of 70 councils to attend the inaugural Small Business Friendly Councils conference in Sydney.

Mayor Darriea Turley and Councillor Branko Licul joined business leaders, mayors and experts from across the country to plan and discuss strategies to stimulate local economies.

Please log in to read the whole article.