Round of applause for our volunteers

All the volunteers recognised at yesterday's afternoon tea. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Yesterday afternoon, volunteers from all sectors were celebrated with the annual Volunteer Awards.

The ceremony was held as part of the ‘Celebration of Volunteering Afternoon Tea’ at the Civic Centre, with seven awards handed out.

Individual Cultural awards were won by Sulphide Street Railway and Historical Museum volunteers Gary Cherry and Paul Adams, while Flora and Fauna of the Barrier Ranges Community Committee member Dean Fletcher took out the Environment Award.

