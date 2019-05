ORL trial games

Players and officials after last Saturday's successful ORL trial games in Wilcannia.

More players on the field and more fun was the sentiment after last Saturday’s Outback Rugby League pair of trials between Menindee Yabbies and Wilcannia Wimpaatja at Burke Oval, Wilcannia.

After Wimpaatja teamed up with the Menindee Wedge-Tailed Eagles during week one of the ORL 7-a-side tournament last Sunday, strong numbers for both clubs on Saturday meant several shortened games turned into a full-sized contest.

Players in the outback are fans of the traditional format and after consultation it was agreed to play a trial match instead of 7-a-side for week two of the pre-season.

