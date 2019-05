Workshops and a show

Alice in Wonderland will be shown tomorrow night thanks to the Melbourne City Ballet. The performers are also hosting a workshop for the city’s young dancers. PICTURE: Supplied Alice in Wonderland will be shown tomorrow night thanks to the Melbourne City Ballet. The performers are also hosting a workshop for the city’s young dancers. PICTURE: Supplied

Local dancers will have the chance to take part in a workshop with Melbourne’s finest ballet dancers.

As part of the Alice in Wonderland ballet show, being presented by the Melbourne City Ballet, the performers will be holding a workshop tomorrow at 3pm.

Melbourne City Ballet are providing opportunities for young dancers seeking to experience being a part of a live ballet production.

