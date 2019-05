Grants for deserving local organisations

(From left) Rainbow Preschool’s Holly Magookin, Novita’s Cathryn Blight, Jennifer Custauce, Silverlea Early Childhood Services’ Tenille Hawes, Broken Hill City Library’s Fallon Spangler and Tracey Fraser with (front) former RRAN president Stacey Evers. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Rainbow Preschool’s Holly Magookin, Novita’s Cathryn Blight, Jennifer Custauce, Silverlea Early Childhood Services’ Tenille Hawes, Broken Hill City Library’s Fallon Spangler and Tracey Fraser with (front) former RRAN president Stacey Evers. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Four local organisations have shared in $10,000 thanks to the Rural and Remote Autism Network’s mini grants.

The local autism network was developed to support families across the region and made the tough decision to disband at the end of June.

The network, originated in 2011 in Wellington, has been run in Broken Hill by President Stacey Evers and her committee.

