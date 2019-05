Deadly Blues launch

(From left) Ian Lacey, Justin Files, Aunty Maureen O’Donnell, Nathan Blacklock and fellow rugby league legend Paul Langmack at the Deadly Blues launch. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Ian Lacey, Justin Files, Aunty Maureen O’Donnell, Nathan Blacklock and fellow rugby league legend Paul Langmack at the Deadly Blues launch. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A new campaign encouraging Indigenous community members to talk to their local GP and get their 715 health check was officially launched at Maari Ma yesterday.

The launch, which also took place across five other Indigenous health care services across the state, was part of the new Deadly Blues campaign.

The campaign is an offshoot of the Deadly Choices initiative of the Queensland based Institute for Urban Indigenous Health (IUIH).

Please log in to read the whole article.