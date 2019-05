Molly and the Grey Wolf

Molly Molloy has become the recipient of a prestigious Scout award putting her in the top ten per cent of her level.

Molly is part of the Third Broken Hill Sea Scouts and received the Grey Wolf Scouting Award.

This is the highest award that a Cub Scout can achieve and as such less than 10 per cent ever achieve it.

