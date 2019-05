Albo in the box seat

By Myles Burt

Anthony Albanese is likely to take the Labor leadership after main contender Chris Bowen pulled out of the race yesterday.

While Labor still decides as to who will take the title, local branch president Darriea Turley has thrown her full support behind Mr Albanese.

Ms Turley said Labor members always get behind the leader of the day as they did this federal election.

