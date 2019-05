Roos survive Magpie scare

Central’s Rory Schaefer tries to weave his way through traffic against South on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling Central’s Rory Schaefer tries to weave his way through traffic against South on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

South held on for a hard-fought 27-point win over a brave Central side on Wednesday night in round five of the under 18s competition.

Despite missing star Tyler McKenzie, lively forward Jordan Rowlands and important defender Clancy Payne, the Roos took full control early in the contest with four unanswered goals. Adam Slattery was on fire throughout the term, kicking one goal and setting another up for Connor Washbrook.

Central managed a late goal through Austyn Page which reduced the margin to 19 points at the first change.

