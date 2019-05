RSL doors open

Ex-servicemen Jake Peters, RSL secretary Allan Turner and Ian Polanski encourage other ex-servicemen to join and strengthen the local defence force community spirit. PICTURE: Myles Burt Ex-servicemen Jake Peters, RSL secretary Allan Turner and Ian Polanski encourage other ex-servicemen to join and strengthen the local defence force community spirit. PICTURE: Myles Burt

The RSL is looking to unify all ex-servicemen groups under one banner to attract more members and strengthen the local defence community.

Ex-soldier Reg Garrard said the defence force community in Broken Hill is currently fractured, due to the varied ex-service groups, leading to a reduction of cohesion, communication and direction.

“You’ve got all your different organisations and it’s so fractured, they’re all trying to achieve the same goal but they won’t speak to each other,” Mr Garrard said.

