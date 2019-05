Can you lend a hand?

The hard-working St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers who take care of the shop in Argent Street. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The hard-working St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers who take care of the shop in Argent Street. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Volunteering is one of the best ways to make new friends, build relationships and learn new skills.

As part of National Volunteer Week, St Vincent de Paul Society is celebrating all of their volunteers.

The week is the annual celebration to acknowledge the generous contribution of our nation’s volunteers; this year’s theme is ‘Making a world of difference’.

Please log in to read the whole article.