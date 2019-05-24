BH priorities

By Callum Marshall

Local state member Roy Butler has offered his two cents on the federal election result, congratulating re-elected member for Parkes Mark Coulton and wanting to discuss with him key issues such as water, aged care and quality of life in regional towns.

Securing funding for local services such as Silverlea and LiveBetter would also be part of any future discussion, said Mr Butler.

“I’ve already got some issues we’re going to work together on, and I think the really good thing is that we’ve now got the state and federal elections out of the way,” he said.

