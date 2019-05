DRUG BUST: Magistrate grants $10,000 bail

Police display cannabis, a firearm and ammunition found in a raid on Thursday. PICTURE: Supplied Police display cannabis, a firearm and ammunition found in a raid on Thursday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

A 54-year-old man faces a string of serious charges after police found more than 4kg of cannabis, a modified semi-automatic rifle, three banana magazines and 20 live rounds of ammunition at his home.

Randall Jones was granted bail in the Local Court yesterday, but with a serious list of conditions attached.

Police raided Mr Jones’ Chapple Street property on Thursday after a tip off.

