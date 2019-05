RFDS honour for Lynch

John Lynch in front of the RFDS jet named in his honour. PICTURE: Supplied John Lynch in front of the RFDS jet named in his honour. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

A RFDS plane has been named after a former Broken Hill resident to honour his service to the organisation.

In December 2018, John Lynch retired as Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Central Operations.

Mr Lynch joined the RFDS at its Broken Hill Base as Accountant in 1986.

