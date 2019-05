Wiz closing in

North’s Anthony Henderson (left) and former Bulldog star Jason Simmons at the Jubilee Oval. Henderson needs three goals to overtake Simmons on North’s all-time goal-kicking list. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Anthony Henderson (left) and former Bulldog star Jason Simmons at the Jubilee Oval. Henderson needs three goals to overtake Simmons on North’s all-time goal-kicking list. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Anthony ‘Wizza’ Henderson is within three goals of the North Football Club’s all-time record following a bag of six in last Saturday’s win over South.

Henderson, who has played 186 games for the Bulldogs, has been one of the premier forwards in the Broken Hill competition with an ability to play both as a lead up and a small, crumbing forward. He currently sits on 477 goals, two behind the all-time record.

“I never thought I’d get here (to the point of breaking the record),” Henderson said.

