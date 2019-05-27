JURY PROBE

By Michael Murphy

A report is currently being prepared as part of an investigation into the conduct of jury members who helped convict a Broken Hill man of a sex crime.

The man was found guilty of the offence in December 2016 and in February 2017 was sentenced to four years in prison with a non-parole period of two years and six months.

In March this year, the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal considered a request by the jailed man (the applicant) to review the behaviour of some of the jury members who convicted him.

