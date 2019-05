A Team hunt for ‘Mr T’

"Mr T" the kangaroo who has been spotted around the North side of town with a metal bin lid stuck around his neck. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Over the weekend, the local Rescue and Rehabilitation of Australian Native Animals (RRANA) were notified of a large male Euro kangaroo on the North side of town, with a metal bin lid stuck around its neck.

The RRANA team attempted to capture the animal and remove the object from him on Friday night but were unsuccessful.

Since then they were informed by a member of the community that the kangaroo was on the oval of the Morgan Street School, which they now believe is where he came in contact with the bin lid.

