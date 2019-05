Going the distance

Megan Algate and her team after the Ultraman Australia event. PICTURE: Surfshots Noosa Photography Megan Algate and her team after the Ultraman Australia event. PICTURE: Surfshots Noosa Photography

By Tyler Hannigan

Megan Algate has taken part in an endurance event, finishing as the sixth best female and 29th overall out of almost 50 competitors.

Algate, 46, competed in the Ultraman Australia, a three-day event on the Sunshine Coast that encompasses a 10km swim, a 421.1km bike ride and an 84.3km run (double marathon) to finish.

Day one consisted of the 10km swim and a 140km ride which Algate completed in the times of 4:01:06 and 5:25:15 respectively. Day two completed the bike ride with a 281km journey which Algate finished in 9:58:44 and day three saw her finish the 84km run in 9:52:26, giving her an overall time of 29:17:31.

Please log in to read the whole article.