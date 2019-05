Two in a row for Celtic

Celtic’s Callum Marshall tries to get around Alma defender Mason Jones. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Celtic’s Callum Marshall tries to get around Alma defender Mason Jones. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Celtic picked up a second straight win while St Joes upset West in round three of Broken Hill A Grade soccer.

Celtic United extended their winning streak to two matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Alma in the early A Grade game on Sunday. They controlled the first half and did most of the attacking with the main highlight being a diving header from Callum Marshall to put United up one-nil.

Alma’s strategy was based on passing and possession but that made it tough to move the ball up the field which limited their attacking opportunities. It was a plan that would minimize damage by keeping numbers behind the ball but in turn relied on a big mistake or special play if Alma was to score.

