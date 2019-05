Jobs and business

Mark Coulton has been rewarded for his 11 years’ service to federal parliament by being appointed a minister in the new government. PICTURE: Supplied Mark Coulton has been rewarded for his 11 years’ service to federal parliament by being appointed a minister in the new government. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

Re-elected federal MP Mark Coulton has been appointed a minister in the new Coalition Government and he says that bringing jobs and business to country towns will be one of his main goals.

Mr Coulton has served in federal parliament for 11 years and he will be officially sworn in tomorrow as the Minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government.

He also retains the role of Assistant Trade and Investment Minister.

