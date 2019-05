Have you got your flu shot?

By Callum Marshall

Local pharmacists are urging people to get their flu shot while they still can, with the country in the midst of one of its worst flu seasons.

There have been about 40,000 laboratory-confirmed cases across the country already and 37 deaths in NSW alone, and pharmacists at Good Price Pharmacy said time was running out to get your shot.

“If you do intend to get a flu shot, you should probably get it soon because we’re down to about 150 vaccines and there’s no guarantees that we’ll get any more after that,” said pharmacist Jason Harvey.

