‘Mr T’ loses his bling

RRANA rescuers Stephanie Jones, Aaron Grieve and Victoria Bruggy with a bin lid they removed from the head of 'Mr T' the kangaroo yesterday morning. The tough marsupial took it in his stride. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

RRANA rescuers have captured “Mr T”, the kangaroo with a bin lid stuck around his neck, and removed it yesterday morning.

Stephanie Jones of RRANA said the Euro was found in Oxide Street in the same area where he had been seen previously.

“He went into a man’s yard about 3am this morning,” said Stephanie.

