Silverlea needs tradies

CEO of Siverlea Early Childhood Services, Tenille Hawse, inside the current day-care room which they want to improve and turn into a long day-care venture. PICTURE: Callum Marshall CEO of Siverlea Early Childhood Services, Tenille Hawse, inside the current day-care room which they want to improve and turn into a long day-care venture. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Silverlea is looking for local tradespeople to volunteer their time to update their building as the local disability service prepares to launch a new long day-care venture.

The call out comes during a difficult time for Silverlea after they lost $210,000 in NSW government funding and had a grant application to the federal government’s Community Grants Hub rejected.

So far the service has got by through generous community donations, including a recent $1000 from local state MP Roy Butler who visited the service on his trip to Broken Hill last week and offered his support.

