Central's Angus Chestnut tries to get a kick away before being tackled. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

Central picked up their second victory of 2019 on Wednesday night, holding on for a thrilling eight-point win over North.

The first term won’t make anyone’s highlight reel as it was very scrappy from both sides. Picking the ball up cleanly proved to be an issue throughout the night in greasy conditions.

Eventually, North were able to take control with Jaxon Cain kicking their first goal six minutes into the game and they locked the ball in their forward half which led to repeat inside fifty entries but nothing else on the scoreboard save for a few minor scores.

