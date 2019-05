City pound full to capacity

Vet assistant Tom Bootle and rehoming volunteer Kelly Dwyer with Bucks and Bulldog, who currently reside at the city pound. Two dogs that were surrendered and are now on the lookout for another potential owner to take them home. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The dog pound has reached capacity as Broken Hill suffers from an influx of owners handing in unwanted pets.

Broken Hill Vet Clinic’s Dr Guillame Tabateau, who runs the city pound, said they’ve been making a huge effort to rehome dogs and cats.

He said it comes at a large cost to the city pound in feeding animals, transporting them interstate to new homes, and also housing them in the pound.

