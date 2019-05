Miner bags Lotto million

South Newsagency owner Christos Niarros whose store sold the winning division one ticket in Wednesday night’s Lotto. PICTURE: Callum Marshall South Newsagency owner Christos Niarros whose store sold the winning division one ticket in Wednesday night’s Lotto. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

A Broken Hill miner who bought a Lotto ticket from the South Newsagency has walked away a millionaire after discovering he had a winning division one ticket for Wednesday night’s draw.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, held one of three division one winning entries nationally and will now collect the division one prize of $1m.

He said he was checking his tickets after a night shift when a NSW Lotteries official contacted him yesterday morning to break the news.

