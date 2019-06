Miners Cup returns

South skipper Marc Purcell will lead the Broken Hill team in their clash with Far North today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South skipper Marc Purcell will lead the Broken Hill team in their clash with Far North today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill coach Robert Hickey has finalised his side for the upcoming representative clash against Far North today.

With a host of players unavailable through work, family and other commitments, Hickey and AFL Broken Hill have done what they can to put a competitive side on the park for the clash.

At its core, the Broken Hill side is very good with the likes of South’s Marc Purcell, West’s Liam King and Daniel Milne, and North forward Anthony Henderson.

Please log in to read the whole article.