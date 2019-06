‘Still a lot of work to do’

Members of the Reconciliation Action Plan committee (from left) Justin Files, Councillor Christine Adams, Cory Paulson, Councillor Marion Browne and Donna K Cruickshank. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A gathering was held yesterday to recognise National Reconciliation Week and the work being conducted in Broken Hill.

Yesterday’s Reconciliation Luncheon was hosted by Reconciliation Action Plan Committee Member Cory Paulson, and featured a soulful performance by talented musician Nyirey Kickett.

The gathering was addressed by Deputy Mayor Marion Browne, Lifeline’s DV Alert Coordinator Taunoa Bugmy, Maari Ma Acting CEO Justin Files, and FWLAHD Director of Aboriginal Heath and Planning, Donna K Cruickshank.

