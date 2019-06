It aint heavy, it’s a Chevy

Randall Lloyde (back) and his crew from K & J Crash Repairs with the 1926 Chevrolet Buckboard that was brought back from Victoria for restoration. PICTURE: Myles Burt Randall Lloyde (back) and his crew from K & J Crash Repairs with the 1926 Chevrolet Buckboard that was brought back from Victoria for restoration. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A vintage treasure made its way into the city this week for a bit of love and care.

The 1926 Chevrolet Buckboard was bought by Rhett Lloyde, whose father Randall drove down to Kerang in Victoria to pick it up from a boggy field and onto his trailer for the trip home.

“It was on a block down there and my lad wanted to restore one. He finally found one which was pretty much complete,” Randall said.

Please log in to read the whole article.