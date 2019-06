Great game without a winner

Back row: Trevor Cutjar (trainer), Colin Casey (manager), Michael Andruszkiewicz, Angus Collins, Jordan Holmes, James Moran, Dylan Foggo, Dillion Gottani. Middle: Tarrant Wood, James Bressanelli, Sinele King, Josh Cieslik, Daniel Milne (vc), Robert Hickey (coach), Marc Purcell (c), Ty Andrews. Front: Adam McInnes, Linden Cox, Anthony Henderson, Liam King, Lachy Harvey, Dylan Harris, Jordan Cox, Luke Lines, Zach Doyle. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Back row: Trevor Cutjar (trainer), Colin Casey (manager), Michael Andruszkiewicz, Angus Collins, Jordan Holmes, James Moran, Dylan Foggo, Dillion Gottani. Middle: Tarrant Wood, James Bressanelli, Sinele King, Josh Cieslik, Daniel Milne (vc), Robert Hickey (coach), Marc Purcell (c), Ty Andrews. Front: Adam McInnes, Linden Cox, Anthony Henderson, Liam King, Lachy Harvey, Dylan Harris, Jordan Cox, Luke Lines, Zach Doyle. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill and Far North went hammer and tong for all four quarters on Saturday in their inter-league clash but nothing could separate them when the final siren rang.

In the first Miners Cup clash since 2016, and the first ever played outside of Adelaide, Broken Hill took an inexperienced team into the game which was missing a number of first-choice players.

Their opponents Far North also had their troubles on the player front, even losing players on the morning of the game, but still fielded a competitive team.

Please log in to read the whole article.