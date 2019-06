It’s an honour to play for BH

Broken Hill skipper Marc Purcell breaks away from Far North’s Paul Haynes. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Broken Hill skipper Marc Purcell breaks away from Far North’s Paul Haynes. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

He might have a number of representative games to his name but it’s always an honour and privilege to pull on the blue and gold guernsey of Broken Hill, according to Marc Purcell.

Purcell’s first representative trip came as a fresh-faced 18-year old where he was 23rd man and was limited to running duties. He made his on-field debut in 2013 while the Miners Cup fixture was still played in Adelaide as a curtain raiser to a Port Power AFL game.

The star midfielder and South Football Club skipper was named as captain for Broken Hill ahead of their combined match against Far North on Saturday with West’s Daniel Milne appointed as his deputy.

