Bats of the Hill

Microbat “Fuzzy” in RRANA’s care. Microbat “Fuzzy” in RRANA’s care.

By Emily Ferguson

Most people are unaware of the bats of Broken Hill, says a local rescue group, which has just released one of our little friends back into the wild.

A Lesser Long-eared Bat was found about 30 kilometres outside Broken Hill late last week, and although it is an uncommon species, they have previously made their way to the local Australian fauna care group.

RRANA’s Aaron Grieve said the bat - dubbed “Fuzzy” by the media - did not appear injured, but was very bright and managed to eat a few mealworms.

Please log in to read the whole article.