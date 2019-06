To Macca’s with love

Ride for Sick Kids riders, (front from left) Tim Ferguson, Trystan Summers and (back) Mark Craven with owner of Eldee Station, Naomi Schmidt. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Ride for Sick Kids riders, (front from left) Tim Ferguson, Trystan Summers and (back) Mark Craven with owner of Eldee Station, Naomi Schmidt. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Eldee Station has again donated funds to the Ronald McDonald House in Adelaide for local children when they are required to travel due to illness.

Over Easter, Eldee Station hosted its ninth consecutive ARB Eldee Easter Festival which included challenges, campfires, kids’ activities, tours and entertainment.

There was also a sausage sizzle and an auction of prints and a painted windmill blade donated by artist John Dynon on a blade supplied by Eldee Station. In total, Eldee raised $2000 for Ronald McDonald House.

