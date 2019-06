Diamond couple

Helen and Colin Adams celebrate 60 years of marriage. PICTURE: Myles Burt Helen and Colin Adams celebrate 60 years of marriage. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Helen and Colin Adams will celebrate a diamond jubilee together as their marriage reaches a 60-year milestone.

Helen came to Broken Hill on a one-way ticket from Dalby, Queensland, in 1958 for a holiday with her sister.

Unable to afford the fare back to her hometown, Helen got a job at the Astra Hotel to fund a trip back to Dalby.

Please log in to read the whole article.