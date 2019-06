$2 million bus upgrade

CDC's takeover of Buslink, formerly Murton Buses, has resulted in four new vehicles. Trevor Cutjar is in the one that will be used for the town route. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Buslink will now be known as CDC Broken Hill after a company takeover, which has included the arrival of four new buses worth $2 million.

Operations Supervisor for the Broken Hill branch, Trevor Cutjar, said ComfortDelGro and Cabcharge (CDC) bought Buslink and have been conducting a changeover.

“One bus will go to the Wilcannia run, one to the Menindee service and two for the town route,” Mr Cutjar said yesterday.

