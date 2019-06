Goal bonanza

Alma’s Laurence Hebbard wins the contest to head the ball away from their goals. PICTURE: Myles Burt Alma’s Laurence Hebbard wins the contest to head the ball away from their goals. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Last weekend saw a day of huge wins and losses on the field for Round 4 of Broken Hill soccer.

West pounced on Celtic in A Grade with an 8-2 win, as forward Chris West along with midfielders Bryant Mitchel and Tim Symonds struck hard to claim two goals each for West.

Jordan Cox also managed to rip through as a valuable midfielder, travelling back from the Miners Cup in Roxby Downs that day to play.

