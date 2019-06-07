Vale Kerri Baker

Breast cancer awareness advocate, survivor and loving friend, Kerri Baker passed away on Sunday.

By Emily McInerney

Every October, locals will be able to remember Kerri Baker who pushed, with the help of a group of like-minded women, to have a whole month to raise awareness for Breast Cancer.

Kerri lost her battle with breast cancer on Sunday as the disease had made its way into her bones.

Kerri made a huge impact in the community with many awareness initiatives and ensuring the women of Broken Hill received the highest level of support.

