Electronic check-in

Specialist Clinic Clerk, Jasmine Roberts, with the new outpatient ticket machine. PICTURE: Supplied Specialist Clinic Clerk, Jasmine Roberts, with the new outpatient ticket machine. PICTURE: Supplied

The Outpatient Services Reception at the Broken Hill Health Service now has an electronic check-in kiosk to make it easier for people to attend their appointments.

The check-in kiosk machine was introduced following feedback from the public that the former “take a number” system was sometimes confusing and people had missed hearing their number called.

The new reception and waiting area was opened in November last year and brought together the services of specialist clinics, community mental health, allied health and chronic care.

