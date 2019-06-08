House prices add up

Century 21 McLeod’s Principal Matthew Handberg says the local housing market is in a good place, and listing your home during the winter, rather than the spring, could be a smart move. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Century 21 McLeod’s Principal Matthew Handberg says the local housing market is in a good place, and listing your home during the winter, rather than the spring, could be a smart move. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Australia’s housing affordability is the best it has been since 2016 with property in some cities and regions the most attainable.

This research has been released by a new ANZ CoreLogic report which showed in Broken Hill and the Far West that a home loan would cost 9.2 per cent of a household’s income with rent costing 25.9 per cent.

The 9.2 per cent was what would be required to service an 80 per cent loan to value ratio mortgage.

