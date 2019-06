West to remember 49ers

The 1949 West Football Club premiership team will be honoured at this year's West past players and officials reunion. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

The West Football Club will celebrate the 1949 A Grade premiership team at their past players and officials reunion next month.

West won that game by one point, 13.7 (85) to 12.12 (84), but the finish was very controversial as the umpire paid a mark after the final bell had sounded. The bell rang a second time as West’s Alby House lined up for his kick which he duly put through to give his side the win.

The umpire later claimed he and most of the players had not heard the first or second bell due to the raucous crowd and only noticed when the crowd started to stream onto the field. Still, the result stood and West were declared premiers for the 1949 season.

