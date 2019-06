Silver City Stiletto drags in attendees

Maude Boate stepping off the Silver City Stiletto for last year’s Broken Heel Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt Maude Boate stepping off the Silver City Stiletto for last year’s Broken Heel Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily McInerney

It’s full steam ahead for the Broken Heel Festival.

The Silver City Stiletto train, from Sydney to Broken Hill, is more than three quarters full, there’s a high demand for accommodation in town, and the festival is still three months away.

The Broken Heel festival is a fabulous three-day event that now attracts upwards of 6,500 visitors and which celebrates the movie, ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’.

