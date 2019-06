Adventurer tells all of hearty tales

Jeremy Scott will be a guest speaker at the Broken Hill City Library tomorrow evening. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Adventurer and author Jeremy Scott will be telling his inspiring life story at a special event at the City Library tomorrow.



As a child Jeremy suffered from a hole in his aorta valve that denied him the opportunity of a normal life but at four years old he underwent open heart surgery of age.

Thirty-four years later, and without much experience or training, he set off on a 51,916 kilometre solo bike ride from London to New Zealand. He rode through 29 countries and it took him two and a half years.

