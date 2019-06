Star may drop into cinema

Reverend Helen Ferguson and Yvonne Lehman are looking forward to their movie fundraiser this Sunday for the Anglican Church. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Reverend Helen Ferguson and Yvonne Lehman are looking forward to their movie fundraiser this Sunday for the Anglican Church. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

This Sunday the local Anglican Church is hosting a special event movie fundraiser at the Silver City Cinema.

For the one low price of $15, you can see “Poms” at 1.30pm followed by “The Chaperone” at 3pm.

The $15 ticket price also includes drinks and nibbles before the movie.

