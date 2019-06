One metre from the heater

Local Australian Unity Care Workers after the Home Fire Safety Check Program presentation by Broken Hill Fire and Rescue NSW’s Station Officer Dean Scifleet and Senior Firefighter Clayton Spencer. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Local Australian Unity Care Workers after the Home Fire Safety Check Program presentation by Broken Hill Fire and Rescue NSW’s Station Officer Dean Scifleet and Senior Firefighter Clayton Spencer. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Local firefighters are encouraging the community to take strategic measures in preventing house fires with their Home Fire Safety Campaign.

Yesterday, Australian Unity Care Workers and Service Coordinators attended a presentation by Broken Hill Fire and Rescue NSW Officers, the aim of the presentation was to inform the home care workers and enable them to have a conversation with their clients about home fire safety.

Broken Hill Fire and Rescue NSW have presented the same Home Fire and Safety Check Program to two other carer organisations in previous weeks - Meals on Wheels and LiveBetter. It is a fact that residents over the age of 65 are most at risk of fires in the home.

Please log in to read the whole article.