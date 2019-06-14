Medal winner made in BH

By Craig Brealey

A “woggy” kid, the daughter of immigrant labourers and a student at the Broken Hill High School in the 1960s is now a member of the Order of Australia.

Frances Separovic, the first female professor of Chemistry in Victoria and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday honours list this week.

Professor Separovic was made an Officer in the General Division of the Order for distinguished service to science education, particularly in the field of biophysical chemistry, and to young women scientists.

