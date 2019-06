Mates check in

Declan Stacey, Jenna O’Hea and Gordon Allan are in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Declan Stacey, Jenna O’Hea and Gordon Allan are in Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Three elite Australian athletes are in the city this weekend to speak to sportspeople about their experiences and the importance of mental health.

Declan Stacey, Jenna O’Hea and Gordon Allan arrived in the city yesterday as part of Lifeline and AFL Broken Hill’s ‘How’z Ya Mate’ campaign.

How’z Ya Mate is a Men’s Health awareness campaign being run by Lifeline and this is the third year it has been run in the city.

