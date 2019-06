Globe reduces waste

Globe Home Timber and Hardware employee Brad Malthouse with the new machines that reduce local land fill. PICTURE: Supplied Globe Home Timber and Hardware employee Brad Malthouse with the new machines that reduce local land fill. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Globe Home Timber and Hardware has begun to do their part in reducing waste and landfill.

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority is on a mission to help businesses cut waste and increase recycling by providing free waste assessments.

Globe Home Timber and Hardware is now able to divert about 30 tonnes of cardboard and 16 tonnes of plastic wrap from landfill each year, as well as saving about seven hours per week of labour required to crush and transport the waste to the tip.

