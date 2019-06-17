Life lived for others

By Craig Brealey

Pat Leonard had a deep sense of justice that played into everything he did in life, from his work as a union leader to helping the man in the street, say those who remember him from the Trades Hall.

Mr Leonard devoted more than 40 years to maintaining the rights of workers and in retirement to getting a fair go for the down and out as a volunteer with the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The last elected Secretary of the Barrier Industrial Council died last week at the age of 84 and his funeral will be held today.

