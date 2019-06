Have a bash

The Big Red Bash ... it will turn your world upside down. PICTURE: Benjamin Knight Photography The Big Red Bash ... it will turn your world upside down. PICTURE: Benjamin Knight Photography

Broken Hill local Peter Halpin is gearing up for the outback adventure of a lifetime, as he prepares to travel more than 1,300 kilometres and 15 hours to volunteer at Australia’s most remote music festival - the Birdsville Big Red Bash in Queensland’s Simpson Desert.

Presenting an opportunity to tick off the bucket list whilst contributing to a worthy cause, the iconic three-day music festival in July sees close to 10,000 intrepid travellers and music-lovers flock to the striking red sands of Big Red for a jam-packed program of live Australian music, Outback activities and charity initiatives for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

“Volunteering at the Big Red Bash provides the opportunity to not only work behind-the-scenes at an extremely unique music festival, but to also give back to the community,” says Big Red Bash Founder and Organiser, Greg Donovan.

Please log in to read the whole article.