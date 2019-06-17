Genuine contenders

South’s Jordan Homes marks in front of West’s Tom Rowe. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Jordan Homes marks in front of West’s Tom Rowe. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The West Robins stamped themselves as a genuine premiership chance and broke a game clear atop the League ladder after holding on for a thrilling four-point win over South on Saturday.

West’s win, their first over the Roos in a very long time, came on the back of a fantastic first half in which they pressured South into making bad decisions and turning the ball over time and time again.

It was arguably South’s poorest half of football since the 2016 grand final loss to North as the defending premiers looked flat and uninterested from the first bounce. Simple kicks were missed, ball carriers were run down and they were unable to keep the ball inside forward fifty.

Please log in to read the whole article.